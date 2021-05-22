Jeanette Soy

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Jeanette Soy, 68, of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She is survived by brothers, Stanley V. (Charlene) Soy, Brian (Mary) Soy and Timothy (Harriet) Soy; sisters, Kathryn (John) Polak, Susan (Thurman) Cundiff and Debbie (Brian) Douglas; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Stanley J. Soy, and her beloved pet, Jake.

Jeanette worked for the Lake County Assessor's Office, with her beloved sidekick, Francisca G. Rudelius. She had a love for animals and supported many organizations that provided support to them.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A service celebrating Jeanette's life will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocols. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com