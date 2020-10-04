Jeanette Zelda Sutton

Jeanette was known for a lifetime of being soft-spoken, welcoming, and for always being a cheerful person. She was the co-owner of Sutton Farm in Roselawn with her husband, "Pug", and she enjoyed gardening and a farm-to-table lifestyle before it was a popular social movement. She was a former member of the Lake County Bridle & Saddle Club, a longtime 4-H leader, and she served her community for many years as a respected Trustee for Lincoln Township residents in Newton County. She was a longtime member of the Newton County Extension Homemakers and the Roselawn United Methodist Church. In her later years, Jeanette enjoyed seeing old family friends and making new ones at the Rensselaer VFW.