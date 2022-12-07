Jeanne Cvitkovich

GRIFFITH, IN - Jeanne Cvitkovich, age 81, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully holding her sister's hand, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Jeanne is survived by her brother, John R. (Kathy) Cvitkovich; her twin sister, JoAnn Harris; her nieces and nephews: Mickey (Lisa) Harris, Harris: Kelly (Toby) Jamison, Scott (Jody) Harris and Kasey (Jason) Kendall; and many great-nieces and nephews who adored her.

Jeanne was a 1959 graduate of Morton High School. She attended Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University of Calumet, and Calumet College of St. Joseph. She studied art, real estate, marketing and communications.

Jeanne worked for many years as the Marketing Coordinator for US Cable and had her own in-home hair salon. Jeanne's creativity and ability to create art was her true life passion. Jeanne spent many days with her Pleinair Painting Club and was a charter member of the LaCare' Art League. She cherished the time with friends, learning and teaching new techniques, and creating her art. Over the years Jeanne's "Artistic Life" was showcased in many forms. She was an inspired Painter, graphic artist, photographer, Musician and Family Historian. Although, well-traveled, she was never far from her best friend and sister, JoAnn, naturally finishing one another's thoughts and sentences in a way only they truly understood. Her Love and devotion to Our Family will be forever cherished.

Family and friends may visit with Jeanne's family on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM–12:00 PM with a Celebration of her life beginning at 12:00 PM. Deacon Brian Nosbusch will be officiating . Private inurnment will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date.

Jeanne was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a member of The Ladies Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory are requested to go to the food bank located at St. James Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322.

