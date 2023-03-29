Oct. 7, 1928 - March 25, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Jeanne G. (Jackson) Blane (nee Gray), age 94, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born on October 7, 1928. Jeanne was a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She dedicated her life to connecting with and caring for others and will be missed by many.

Jeanne is survived by her children: Joanne Jackson Casteel, Richard (Margaret) Jackson, Linda Jackson; grandchildren: David (Morgan) Casteel, Jack (Gail) Casteel, Tom Casteel, Silas Jackson, Katie (Chris Baldwin) Jackson-Meara, Nolan Jackson-Meara; great-grandchildren: Sadie (Baylee) Carpenter, Madison Casteel, David G. Casteel, Alivia Spry, Natalie Spry, Olivia G. Baldwin; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her Blane children: Karen Blane, Barry (Cindy) Blane, Mark (Chris) Blane; grandchildren: Barry (Glorimar) Kulinski, Julie (Jon) Lowis, Erin (Matt) Drufke, Marty (Jenna) Blane, Randy (Sarah) Blane, Amy (Shaun) Sahlhoff, Emily (Eric) Cline, Travis (Eliza) Blane, Mark Blane, Carly Blane, Cecilia Souronis; great-grandchildren: Melissa Kulinski, Eduardo Sullivan, Mia Sullivan, Grant Lowis, Aubrey Lowis, Jaxon Lowis, Henry Drufke, Conrad Drufke, Addie Blane, Lucas Blane, Alivia Blane, Lucy Blane, Ryan Blane, Makenzie Blane, Benjamin Sahlhoff, Jude Blane, Sloane Blane.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents: John G. and Evelyn C. Gray; sister/cousin, Dorothea (Mac) Coover; husbands: Dick D. Jackson and Raymond T. Blane; son, John E. Jackson; sister-in-laws: Bonnie (Al) Leas and Sandra (W.K.) Smoot.

Special thanks to her loving neighbors, friends and caregivers who brought her so much love, joy and comfort.

Friends may visit with Jeanne's family from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jeanne's name to the VNA Hospice of Valparaiso, IN or to the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled - Library of Congress: vnaindiana.org/donate-and-support/make-a-donation/ or www.loc.gov/nls/about/donate/

Visit Jeanne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500