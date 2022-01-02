Nov. 20, 1931 - Dec. 3, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Jeannette Beatrice Pearce, 90, Indianapolis, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away December 3, 2021. Bee was born November 20, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Edward Joseph and Jeannette (Whitehill) Chapman. She was an only child nicknamed Jenny Bee. She attended Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL where she met her husband of 68 years, Richard Gene Pearce. They were married on June 2, 1951, in Clayton, MO.

Bee was a devoted Christian wife and mother of four who never spoke an unkind word to others. She was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. Bee worked as an internal auditor at Indiana Federal Bank in Valparaiso from 1973 to 1996. She was an excellent, but humble, cook who welcomed all into their Valparaiso home of over 45 years, hosting family and friend events, most involving bridge and board games. Bee loved golfing, traveling with Dick, and her grandchildren. Late in life, Bee developed Primary Progressive Aphasia. She remained gracious to the very end and entered our Lord's kingdom just as she lived - peacefully with hope and trust in God. She lived a beautiful, long life serving Christ.

Bee was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughter-in-law, Carol (Everhart) Pearce.