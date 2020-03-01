Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BURNHAM, IL - Jeannette M. Florek, age 82, late of Burnham, IL. passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Loving cousin of Ann Marie (late Stephen) Cibak, Patricia (late John) Mardos, Nancy (John) Frederick and John (Kathleen) Waszolek. Loving cousin and dear friend of many. Preceded in death by parents: Adolph and Helen Florek and sister, Barbara Florek.