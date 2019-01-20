Jeannie Bryant
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEANNIE BRYANT ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY HEAVEN. God saw you getting tired, so He put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come to Me.' We know you are in a better place free of pain. Your Loving Family and Friends.
Jeannie Bryant
