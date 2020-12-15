MUNSTER, IN - Jeannie Dauksza, age 79, of Munster, passed away on December 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband: Richard Dauksza; two sons: Michael (Sheerin) Moss and Brian Dauksza; sister: Joanne Sellis; brother: Lennie Dankanich; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Josephine Dankanich and her brother: Richard Dankanich.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday December 16, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a service at 3:30 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.