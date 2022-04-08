Feb. 6, 1960 - Mar. 31, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Jeannie Spaliaras, 62, of Crown Point passed away on March 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Nick; two sons: Dan (Toni) and David; daughter, Katie Jovanovic (Bojan); grandsons: Niko and Leo; granddaughter, Kaitlynn; two brothers; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, two nephews and beloved dogs.
Jeannie was first and foremost a natural and gifted mom, ardently loving and admiring her children and grandchildren. She was an exceptionally selfless caregiver deep down in her soul. To everyone she knew and sometimes even strangers, she was an easy confidant. She listened and was kind, wise and had an unending capacity for joy and silliness. She had the sharpest wit, was deeply honest and devoted herself fiercely to those she loved. The world will forever radiate with the love she gave and the depth with which she was loved. May she rest in peace somewhere over the rainbow.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held at the Hall of Justice at 220 S. Main Street in Crown Point on April 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.