Jeannie Spaliaras

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Nick; two sons: Dan (Toni) and David; daughter, Katie Jovanovic (Bojan); grandsons: Niko and Leo; granddaughter, Kaitlynn; two brothers; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, two nephews and beloved dogs.

Jeannie was first and foremost a natural and gifted mom, ardently loving and admiring her children and grandchildren. She was an exceptionally selfless caregiver deep down in her soul. To everyone she knew and sometimes even strangers, she was an easy confidant. She listened and was kind, wise and had an unending capacity for joy and silliness. She had the sharpest wit, was deeply honest and devoted herself fiercely to those she loved. The world will forever radiate with the love she gave and the depth with which she was loved. May she rest in peace somewhere over the rainbow.