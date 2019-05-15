Jeannie Tuleja

JEAN M. TULEJA, MY ANGEL ABOVE ON OUR 43RD WEDDING ANNIVERSARY MAY 15, 1976. Jeannie, Many have asked me about the memoriam's to you. I told a little white lie; but, maybe I'm wrong. Talking to you, Jeannie every Sunday at Church gives me more of a feeling you're here with me. I don't need to tell you about all the beautiful things because we shared them together and you being "you" and so full of life made our life so fulfilling for me. You've seen all the beauty in our country, beautiful trips to Hawaii, St. Thomas, V.I., Jamaica and cruising with our dear friends, John and Patty Kambiss. My heart is full.
Today, I received a letter from one of Jeannie's closest friends. She told me that Jeannie would smile and tell her that I was the best thing she did with her life. In 1976, the Lord gave me an Angel, but my life is here until my arms are around her again in Heaven.
Happy 43rd Anniversary Jeannie, My Sweetheart.
As Always, Your Pat