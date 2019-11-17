Jeannie Tuleja
"THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE" Jeannie, Remember how I was a lonely man with empty arms to fill and you were in your 30's wondering if I would be the man who would give up his heart to start over? Three years after you were gone, I received a Christmas letter from your boss at Brant Construction. In the letter, Mary Ann said that she remembered how the both of you would talk, laugh and share stories with one another about your lives in the office. Mary Ann told me that you said when you married me, it was the best thing you did in your life. And I remembered how hard your family struggled coming to America after the war in Poland. Your family brought a tiny, little girl to America and the Lord brought you to me and together we lived and loved sharing 32 wonderful years of marriage. Mary Ann's letter brought tears to my eyes and I think I cried for 10 minutes. Through all the aches and pains of aging you never left my side and I know that the "someone" walking behind me... is you! Mary Ann's Christmas letter is next to your pictures in the kitchen. I love you my Polish Angel. As always, Your Pat.