Jeannine B. Martin
Dec. 17, 1928 — Nov. 1, 2021
HOBART, IN — Jeannine B. Martin, age 92, of Hobart, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. She was born in La Porte, Indiana on December 17, 1928 to the late Carl and Helen (nee Lotter) Zimmerman. On September 3, 1949, she married James Martin, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1975. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart. Aside from a homemaker, she worked as a hairdresser and later as a clerk for the Lake County Public Library. She enjoyed sewing and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Jeannine is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth (Marcel) Thomas, Kay (Greg) Moor, Nancy (Keith) Ernhart; son, James (Ronda) Martin; grandchildren: David Thomas, Tonia (Don) Center, Amber Slack, Brandy Ernhart, Nicole (Josh) Hrapek, Amanda Moor, Adam (Brooke) Moor, James (Julie) Martin; 14 great grandchildren; brothers: Dale Zimmerman, Roger (Elke) Zimmerman; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Martin; brother, Forest Zimmerman; and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannine's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart.
A private family memorial has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. Interment of cremains will take place at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.
For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.