HOBART, IN — Jeannine B. Martin, age 92, of Hobart, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. She was born in La Porte, Indiana on December 17, 1928 to the late Carl and Helen (nee Lotter) Zimmerman. On September 3, 1949, she married James Martin, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1975. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart. Aside from a homemaker, she worked as a hairdresser and later as a clerk for the Lake County Public Library. She enjoyed sewing and most importantly, spending time with her family.