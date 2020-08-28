× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Jeannine Therese Eubank, 91, of Munster, IN, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Community Hospital, Munster, IN.

She was born on May 3, 1929 in Chicago, IL to the late William and Florence Murphy Sheridan. Jeannine graduated from Convent of the Scared Heart in Lake Forest, IL with the class of 1947. She went on to receive her Bachelors degree in Education and English from Rosary College in River Forest, IL.

On July 3, 1954, she married Harold Eubank in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death in 2001.

She worked many years as a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools.

Jeannine attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood and the American Association of University Women.

Jeannine enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and loved the arts-especially music theatre, and reading.

Surviving are her children: Julie (Charles) Carnell of Crown Point, IN, Andrew (Lori) Eubank of Lafayette, IN, and Edward (Christina) Eubank of Bolingbrook, IL. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Stephen (Amanda) Carnell, Jeremy (Veronica) Carnell, Drew (Justine) Eubank, Brandon (Rebecca) Eubank, Amanda (Romen) Avila, and Aubrey (Eric) Pfeiffer and 14 great grandchildren.