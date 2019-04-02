Jeff, age 92, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A full obituary will follow at www.angelcrestinc.com.
Services will be held on April 7, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., Temple Israel, Valparaiso.
Jeff, age 92, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A full obituary will follow at www.angelcrestinc.com.
Services will be held on April 7, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., Temple Israel, Valparaiso.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.