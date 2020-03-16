Jeff Gootee
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEFF GOOTEE ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
10/2/1956 - 3/16/2015
Deep in my heart you'll always stay. Loved and remembered every day. Like falling leaves the years go by, but my memory of you will never die.
Deeply loved and missed, Your Sister, Deborah.