IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEFF GOOTEE ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY.

10/2/1956 - 3/16/2015

Deep in my heart you'll always stay. Loved and remembered every day. Like falling leaves the years go by, but my memory of you will never die.

Deeply loved and missed, Your Sister, Deborah.

