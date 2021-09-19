 Skip to main content
DYER - Jeffery A. Brassea, age 59, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020. Loving husband of Adele Brassea, nee Rush. Devoted father of Cari (Steve) Koleno, Nicole (Kevin) Novotny, Hannah, Jeffery, Noah, Luke, Isabella, Victoria, Elisabeth, Lynnea, and Levi Brassea. Proud grandfather of Nora, Ava, and Jack Koleno. Loving son of Leatrice and the late Anthony Brassea. Dear brother of Paul (Diane) Brassea, Susan (Marsh) Linnander, and Beth (Jim) Davis. Kind uncle of several nephews and nieces.

Memorial visitation Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. (Masks Required) at Spirit of God Fellowship (Refreshments Will Be Served) 16350 State St. South Holland, IL, with services conducted by Mr. Brian Kamstra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o The Brassea Family, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com

