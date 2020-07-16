× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffery H. Moore

PORTAGE, IN — Jeffery H. Moore, age 60, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1959 to the late Harold and Annie Moore. Jeff was an HVAC technician and owner and operator of Cuzin's Heating and Air. He loved working on classic cars and attending any local car shows. Jeffery will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Dorothy Moore; stepsons, Steve and Eric Gossett; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins; and beloved dog, Bandit.

Jeff was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Moore.

A visitation for Jeff will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. we will pay our final respects and go in procession to Calvary Cemetery to lay Jeff to rest. For information, please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.