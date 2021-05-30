Oct. 7, 1942 - May 1, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Jeffery J. Jankiewicz, age 78, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson disease.

Born in Hammond, IN and raised in Hegewisch, IL, and a long time resident of Hebron, IN. Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Ilona Izzi and her husband, John.

He is survived by his daughters: Beth (Steve) Witczak, Audra (Jim) Kreger; son, Mark (Kim); grandchildren: Steven, Lauren, Emily, Justin, Paige and Lindsay; cousin, Claudia (Ladd) Kulhanek. Also survived by his long time partner and caregiver, Cynthia (Cindy) Mann.

He so loved his Rottweilers especially his best buddy, Jada. Jeff worked many years as an insurance adjuster. Jeff was a 56 year member of Sports Car Cub of America and active member of the Indiana Northwest Region. He enjoyed road racing and once he hung up his helmet he became a race official.

Jeff will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery as he served his country in the U.S. Navy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Northwest Indiana Parkinson Inc.