CHESTERTON, IN - Jeffery Joseph Lafata, age 58 of Chesterton, passed away on July 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on February 12, 1960 in Gary, IN to Vincent Lafata, who preceded him in death, and Nancy Lafata, who survives in Chesterton.
He is also survived by his siblings: Robert Lafata of Lake Station, IN, David (late Tammy) Lafata of North Carolina, Paul (Barb) Lafata of Portage, IN, Therese Lafata of Chesterton, IN, and Elaina (Greg) Albers of LaPorte, IN; along with his many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Lafata and sister-in-law, Tammy Lafata.
Jeffery was an extremely adventurous traveler. He enjoyed climbing volcanoes, participating in bull fights, exploring the rain forest, and fishing. He also was an avid fan of the Indy 500 for the last 30 years. He also worked in construction for many years across the United States.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Memories may be shared at: