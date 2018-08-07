WHEATFIELD, IN - Jeffery N. Mehan, age 74, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Spring Mill Health Campus in Merrillville.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Maryann Mehan; daughters: Denise (Timm) Sieber, Lisa (Brandon) Stone and Mary Bonnema; grandchildren: Zachary and Blake Stone; in-laws: Ann (Don) Childers, Dorothy (Lonnie) Cotner, Herman Gensel, William Gensel and Vince (Judy) Berg; dear friends, Edward and Aleta Jewett. He was preceded in death by parents: Nicholas and Irene Mehan.
Jeff retired in 1994 after 29 years of service with Praxair (Union Carbide) working in specialty gases. He was a member of American Reformed Church in DeMotte, IN. During the Vietnam War, Jeff proudly served with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was also a member of The Gary Sportsman Club, Lowell Masonic Lodge #590, Michigan City Orak Shrine and Rockville American Legion Post. Jeff's hobbies included hunting, fishing,and snow skiing. He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan and loved his Wisconsin beer and cheese.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point, IN with Pastor Troy Nanninga officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Jeff's name to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
