WHITING, IN - Jeffery P. Carpen, 62 of Whiting, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Community Hospital, Munster. Beloved son of Albert and Geraldine (Brenkus) Carpen; loving brother of Michael (Susan) Carpen, Sr.; proud uncle to Albert, Michael, Jr. and Jonathan Carpen; dear friend of Rachel Castillo; many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private services were held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Jeff Carpen was born on June 18, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers, Clark High School, Class of 1976. He was a retiree of the Arcelor-Mittal (LTV) Steel Co., East Chicago and was a member of the United Steel Workers, Local 1011. Jeff enjoyed traveling and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Devoted to his family, Jeff will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400.