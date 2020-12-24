Jeffrey A. Brassea

Jeffery A. Brassea

DYER, IN — Jeffery A. Brassea, 59, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020. Loving husband of Adele Brassea, nee Rush. Devoted father of Cari (Steve) Koleno, Nicole (Kevin) Novotny, Hannah, Jeffery, Noah, Luke, Isabella, Victoria, Elisabeth, Lynnea and Levi Brassea. Proud grandfather of Nora, Ava and Jack Koleno. Loving son of Leatrice and the late Anthony Brassea. Dear brother of Paul (Diane) Brassea, Susan (Marsh) Linnander and Beth (Jim) Davis. Kind uncle of several nephews and nieces.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. (masks required) at Spirit of God Fellowship (refreshments will be served) 16350 State St., South Holland, IL, with services conducted by Mr. Brian Kamstra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o The Brassea Family, appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.