Jeffrey A. Ruehl

Jeffrey A. Ruehl

HIGHLAND, IN - Jeffrey A. Ruehl, age 72, of Highland, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debra Ruehl (nee Farnsworth); dear daughters: Melinda (Michael) Duddy and Kimberly (Jason) Rasberry; precious grandchildren: Caroline Emenaker and Ethan Rasberry; brother, Terry (Connie) Ruehl; and many nephews, nieces and in-laws. Preceded by parents, Roy and Doris Ruehl; and brother, David (still living, Karen) Ruehl.

Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, especially at Fancher Lake, and dirt track racing. He worked at Crown Point Speedway and Kokomo Speedway.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

A visitation Celebrating Jeffrey's Life will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN, on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

