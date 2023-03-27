VALPARAISO, IN - Jeffrey Allen Rothman, 66, of Valparaiso, passed peacefully at his home on Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Wilbur and June (Irwin) Rothman in Valparaiso, IN.

Jeff earned his Bachelor's degree in Business from Purdue University and was President of a successful local business.

He was an avid collector of cars, music and interesting art who loved spending time with his family and close friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur, and is survived by his beloved mother, June, and his loving wife, April (Fisher), whom he married on the 28th of January 2021. He is also survived by his son, Jeffrey (Ashley) Rothman of Valparaiso; daughter, Erica (Ross) Lopez of Fort Worth, TX; brothers Kurt (Lori) Rothman of Valparaiso and Craig (companion Cyndi) Rothman of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren Blake, Chloe and Krista; and niece, Danielle.

Visitation will be held at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Allen Wright will be officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the New Day Foundation of LaPorte IN, Porter County Animal Shelter and/or a charity of your choice. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME is handling the funeral arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.