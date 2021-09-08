 Skip to main content
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jeffrey Camper, age 62, of East Chicago IN, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, IN. He is preceded in death by his father, Doffie Camper, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Antonio Daggett Sr. Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary, IN.

