LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ - Jeffrey Charles Hamilton, age 76 of Lake Havasu City, AZ (originally of Gary, IN), passed away on August 9, 2018. Jeff was a graduate of Horace Mann HS class of 1961. He was a former Gary Police Officer but later became the premiere 50s/60s DJ of Northwest Indiana until his retirement in 1992. He loved fishing the Colorado River and playing Texas Hold 'em with his Elks, Eagles and Moose brethren. He will be greatly missed. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Harriette Hamilton; brother, Jay Monfort; daughter, Christine Hamilton and granddaughter, Melissa Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hamilton; sons: Charles (Sue) Hamilton of Roswell, GA, Troy (Tess) Hamilton of Melbourne, FL, Gary (Barb) Hamilton of Dacula, GA; stepdaughters: Debbie Joseph of Hebron, IN, Julie Callaway of Moline, IL; brothers: Larry J. Hamilton of Maui, HI; Dennis (Nancy) Hamilton of Winfield, IN; grandson, Jeffrey Hamilton of Cocoa, FL; granddaughters: Megan (Josh) Hakimi of Snellville, GA, Samantha (Shane) Drennon, Amber (Tyler) Cerone of Atlanta, GA, Lauren (Cole) Wauters of Winder, GA, Skylar Hamilton of Thibodaux, LA; Brynlee Melcic, Aralyn Hamilton, Haylie Wiberg and Alexandria Parrish; great-grandson, Cohen.
Visitation will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday August 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at noon. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.