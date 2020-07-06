Jeffrey David Gilmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeffery David Gilmore, age 61, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 6, 1958 in East Chicago, IN to James and Patricia (Spudic) Gilmore.

Jeff was a graduate of the Griffith High School and was married Penny Mandarino. Jeff worked as a Route Salesman for Jays Potato Chip and Snyder Pretzels.

Jeff loved being on the lake and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Penny Gilmore; a son, Bryan Gilmore; his father, James Gilmore of DeMotte and a brother Dan (Nancy) Gilmore of Chanhassen, MNJeff was preceded in death by his mother.

Per Jeff's wishes cremation rights will be afforded. INTEGRITY FUNERAL & CREMATION has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To share a memory with the Gilmore family, please visit www.integrityfuneral.care.