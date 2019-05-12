Jeffrey Gilman Gyure

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON, BROTHER, UNCLE & FRIEND, JEFFREY GYURE ON HIS 47TH BIRTHDAY, "JEFF'S DAY!" When I came to the end of my journey and I traveled my last weary mile, just forget if you can, that I ever frowned and remember only the smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken; remember some good I have done. Forget that I ever had a heartache and remember I've had loads of fun. Forget that I have stumbled and blundered and sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles and won, ere the close of the day, then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day, but in summer just gather some flowers, stand for a few moments and remember only my best. Loving and Missing You Always, Mom, Family & Friends.
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Construction