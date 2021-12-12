 Skip to main content
Jeffrey Green

Nov. 14, 1962 - Nov. 27, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Jeffrey Green passed away November 27,2021 at the age of 59 from an acute heart condition.

He grew up in Lansing, IL, graduating from Thornton Fractional South in 1980. He attended the University of Illinois and went on to receive his MBA from the University of Chicago which awarded him many positions across the country as the CFO of many companies. His final position landed him in Palm Springs, CA, in his dream location, dream job, and dream home.

He is survived by life partner Chris Rutledge; parents, Jim and Jeri Green of Tripoli, WI; brother, Jamie (Amy) Green of Crown Point, IN; aunt, Shirley (late Tom) Bemish of Arbor Vitae, WI; and was adored by nephew, Jimmy Green and niece Jillian Green, whom he taught the true meaning of love is love.

He was truly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

