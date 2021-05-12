Jeffrey Gyure

When I came to the end of my journey and I traveled my last weary mile, just forget if you can, that I ever frowned and remember only the smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken; remember some good I have done. Forget that I ever had a heartache and remember I've had loads of fun. Forget that I have stumbled and blundered and sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles and won, ere the close of the day, then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day, but in summer just gather some flowers, stand for a few moments and remember only my best. Loving and Missing You Always, Mom, Family & Friends.