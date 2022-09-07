Jeffrey “Iceman” Gordon

He was born August 6, 1962, in Akron, OH to Patricia Ann Odell. Jeff graduated from Boone Grove High School, and later culinary school in Punta Gorda, FL. He proudly served in the United States Navy and held the position of chef. Jeff later made his career as a chef with BG Gators, a manager of Bob Evans, and most recently at Menards. Jeff was a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Abbigail, who was the pride and joy of his life. He was also incredibly dedicated to working out and taking care of his beloved dog, Pawpaws. Jeff will be dearly missed by all who knew him.