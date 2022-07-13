 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey "Jeff" Scheidt

Nov. 11, 1966 - June 28, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - Jeffrey "Jeff" Scheidt, age 55 of Schererville, IN passed away on June 28, 2022. Jeff was born on November 11, 1966 to Robert and Mary (Cook) Scheidt.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Huber) Scheidt; and daughter, Kylee Scheidt; his father, Robert Scheidt; and siblings: Debbie (Dave) Donaldson, Mary Jo Classen, Robert (Karin) Scheidt, and Mark Scheidt.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Scheidt; brother, David Scheidt; and sister, Lynn Scheidt.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday July 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. Per the family's wishes, a Private Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer charity of your choice.

