TUCSON, AZ - Jeffrey John Wild, 61, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away March 9, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Jenna Wild, of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Scott (Donna) Wild, of Hobart, IN.; sister, Carol (Jerry) Jay, of Elk Grove Village, IL.; niece, Emily Wild; and nephews, Matthew (Elizabeth) Ruff, Anthony (Lauren) Ruff and Peter Wild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Bernadine "Bernie" Wild.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN, with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. (Mask and social distancing will be required in church).

Jeff was an employee of Raytheon (Hughes Aircraft) in Arizona for 40 years. He was a former custodian at St. Casimir Parish, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jeffrey's love and humor will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Local arrangements by ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, Indiana. 219-931-2800.

