MUNSTER, IN - Jeffrey Keith Fleener, 58, of Munster, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018. He is survived by: loving son Robert Fleener of Hobart, caring stepson Ben Massie, parents Jerry and Nancy Fleener of Munster, step granddaugher Tegan Massie, brother Randall (Rhonda) Fleener of Munster, nieces Randalynn (Andrew) Ranich of Crown Point and Rylee Fleener of Munster, and nephew Reece Fleener of Munster.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating. Cremation to follow.
Jeffrey was a retired electrician with Local 697.
