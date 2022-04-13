GRIFFITH, IN - Jeffrey M. Konopasek, age 37, of Griffith passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. His passing was a result of complications from a traumatic brain injury in 2003.

He is survived by his parents: Bruce and Janice; brothers: Craig (Sarah) Konopasek, Kyle (fiancée Ericka) Konopasek and David (Kier) Konopasek; nieces: Lynlee and Corinne; nephew, Landon; grandmother, Bonnie Crum and numerous aunts; uncles and cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents: Carl and Janet Konopasek and Ernest Crum.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue (Glen Park), Griffith, Indiana.

Jeff graduated from Griffith High School class of "2003". Jeff was a client of Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, Indiana from 2011 to present. He loved his O.E. family. Jeff gave the gift of life by becoming an organ donor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Jeff's name to Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.