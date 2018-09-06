HOBART, IN - Jeffrey Michael 'Mike' Tapper, Sr., age 61, of Hobart, passed away August 31, 2018. Mike was the owner of N'Pursuit Charters, where he served as Captain, as well as the owner and operator of Country Woods and Gardens Landscaping Company.
Captain Mike, along with his wife, Eileen, were foster parents for 18 years with White's Residential and Family Services. They fostered over 70 placements. Mike was a Director of Caring Hands Soup Kitchen at Hammond First Assembly of God Church. He was a long time member of South Lake Worship Center. Mike was involved in missionary work and always doing for others. He was a loving husband, caring father of ten children, and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Tapper. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; children, Jeffrey Michael Tapper, Jr., Joel Tapper, Jessica Tapper, Amanda (Nathan) Hoholek, Jennifer Tallent, Matthew (Autumn) Gordon, Benjamin (Brooke) Tapper, Kathryn Tapper, Kimberly (Leonard) Mathews, Adam (Felicia) Tapper; mother, Shirley (Rev. Wade) Hughes; brothers, Doug (Debbie) Tapper, David (Paulette) Tapper, Mark Tapper; eighteen grandchildren.
Funeral Service for Mike will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., at South Lake Worship Center, 3440 West 61st Avenue, Hobart, Pastor Sam Abbott officiating. Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at South Lake. Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com