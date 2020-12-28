SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jeffrey N. Paschen, 67, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

He raised two sons, Tommy and Danny, with their mother, Nancy Paschen (nee Miskovich).

An enthusiastic and skilled craftsman, Jeff was HGTV before it existed. His basement and kitchen remodels were admired by the friends and family he warmly hosted, and he frequently spent free time volunteering to help others with projects.

He was known for his love of history and adventure novels, his kind spirit, generous heart and his dedication to others.

Jeff worked for ArcelorMittal for 40 years.

He is survived by his sons and their mother; his mother, Elizabeth (nee Lange); a sister, Beth (Gordon) Klemm; his cousins, Gail McCluskey (nee Klacik) and Lynn Ritter (nee Klacik); his father and mother-in-law, Jim and Ann Miskovich; brothers-in-law Jim (Karen) and Tom (Sue) Miskovich; sister-in-law, Lynn Miskovich; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Paschen.