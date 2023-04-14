July 15, 1983 - April 8, 2023

LOWELL, IN - Jeffrey Nagel, age 39, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents: David and Cheryl Nagel; siblings: Christopher Nagel, Karen Nagel, and Brad (Taylor) Nagel; paternal grandfather, Benson Nagel; and many aunts, uncles and nieces.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister, Jaclyn Nagel; maternal grandparents, Max Sorba and Phyllis Sorba; and paternal grandmother, Teresa Nagel.

Jeffrey was a mechanic at Superior Engine Service for 11 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, driving his Mustang, and going camping. He loved spending time with his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jeffrey's name to the American Heart Association.

Visit Jeffrey's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com; 219-663-2500.