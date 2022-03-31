April 8, 1969 - March 25, 2022

BRANSON, MO - Jeffrey S. Mayden, age 52, of Branson, MO, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Jeff is survived by wife, Heather Mayden; and daughter, Sydney Mayden; brother, Jay (Carrie) Mayden; sisters: Jill (Tim) Manvilla, Jana (Alan) Wertepny, Kim (Sally) Mayden, Kara (Dean) Argo, Kay (Chuck) Sharpe; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carole Mayden; and in-laws, Phyllis and Jim Much.

Jeff is a 1987 graduate of Crown Point High School. He graduated from Florida Tech University in Melbourne, FL, in 1991, with a double major in Aviation Management and Flight Technology. Jeff was an airline pilot for 27-years. He started as a flight instructor, and worked at TW Express, America West, US Airways, and American Airlines. Jeff was a member of the Allied Pilots Association. Jeff loved aviation as a young child and always knew he wanted to be a pilot. He had a passion for fishing shared by his dad. Jeff's major passions were boating and Notre Dame football! Jeff and Heather were high school sweethearts and were just short of celebrating 30-years of marriage. They were truly blessed when they adopted Sydney from Russia. To honor Jeff's passion for Notre Dame, please wear blue and gold, or Notre Dame attire.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Prayers will be on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 9:15 AM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E Joliet St., Crown Point, IN, 46307, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jeff's name to Crown Point High School Alumni Association where a scholarship fund will be set up for a student pursuing aviation or to play tennis and/or to adoptioncouncil.org for families needing assistance in hopes of building their family by adopting.

Visit Jeffrey's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.