LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Jeffrey S. Pratt 53, of Lake Village, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 3, 2018. Loving son of Tim and Jeanette of Lowell; Loving father to Mallory of Lafayette and Kyle (Crysta) of NE, the mother of his children, Christine; Loving brother to Greg (Tracy) of Lowell and Loving uncle to Lauren and Lindsey. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend Cindy. He was preceded in death by his brother Doug. Jeff was a Territory Sales Manager with West Side Tractor Sales. A member of the Gary Masonic Lodge #677, NRA, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and past member of St. Edward Catholic Church. Jeff had a strong passion for the outdoors, tractors and hunting.
Visitation, Friday September 7, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Shriner's Hospital.