Jeffrey S. Small

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeffrey Small, age 59, passed away on November 16, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on January 12, 1962 in Valparaiso, IN to Richard L. and the late Judith A. (nee Copper) Small.
Jeffrey was a Marine Corp Veteran and worked as a salesman for Indiana Beverage.
Survived by father, Richard L. Small; brother, Thomas (Jennie) Small; nephews, Connor and Kyle Small.
Preceded in death by mother, Judith A. (nee Copper) Small and sister, Julie Medina.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125