Nov. 25, 1963 - Jan. 3, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeffrey S. Sturm, Esq., age 58, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sandy (nee Ripley); children: Nathaniel and Gabriel Sturm; sister: Pamela (late Scott) Jeffries; uncles: Edward (Kathy) Leatzow, James (Doreen) Weber; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his son, Luke Jeffrey Sturm; parents: Richard and Virginia Sturm; and aunt, Susan Leatzow.

Jeff was a graduate of Frankenmuth High School, Central Michigan University, and Valparaiso Law School. With Jeff, all mundane was made fun. Grocery shopping-an adventure. A trip to the world's largest Rosary made from bowling balls-essential. Hunting for Petoskey stones-a contest. Easter time-a cake bake-off. A car sing-a-long-a concert. Cooking in the kitchen-a show. A slow canoe trip-dangerous. A detour for deep fried cheeseburgers-a culinary delight. Hidden money in my ashtray-a love note; and candy bar scavenger hunts on pay day.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Sturm Family Fund for the benefit of Nathaniel & Gabriel Sturm.

