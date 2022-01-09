DYER, IN - Jeffrey S. Taylor, age 58, of Dyer, Indiana passed away January 5, 2022. He is survived by his beloved parents David and Anita (nee Writt) Taylor; loving brothers David (Sherry) Taylor Jr. and Brian (Andrea) Taylor and sister Teresa (Dale) Krasinski; numerous cherished nieces and nephews; and special God-daughter Eleanor Krasinski.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 with a visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A private cremation will follow services.

Jeffrey was a journeyman mechanic and proud member of Teamsters Local 142 who worked for Saint Gobain in Dolton, Illinois for 13 years and Pepsi in Munster, Indiana for 17 years. He was an avid music lover and guitar player who also enjoyed fishing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local food pantry or favorite charity in his honor are appreciated.

