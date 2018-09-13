VALPARAISO, IN - Jeffrey Steve Stephan (Stefanovich) age 71, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away suddenly on September 10, 2018. Born to Steve and Rose Stefanovich (Stephan) on April 20, 1947 in Gary, IN.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Rose Stephan, twin brother, James S. (Isabelle) Stephan of Schererville; two children: Megan (Nick) Dres of Chesterton and Jeffrey Stephan II of Laguna Niguel, CA; six grandchildren: Grace, Jeffrey Stephan III, Anthoney, Steven, Jade and Lia; nieces, Neeley Stephan and Jaime (Ryan) Hollis; great niece, Amelia Hollis; uncle, Charles Stephan; aunt, Florence Stefanovich; cousins, Mark (Kim) Stephan, William (Carol) Stephan, Robert (Rebecca) Stephan and Chris (Shelly) Naum. Preceded in death by his father, Steve Stefanovich, uncle, Carl Naum and aunts, Catherine Stephan and Virginia Naum.
Jeff graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1965 and received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Ball State University in the early 70's. He was the active Treasurer of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Post 102 in Valparaiso. He honorably served his country in the US Army. Serving during 1968-69 in Vietnam, with 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, 2/27th Wolfhounds and the 25th Infantry. Prior to retiring Jeff was an excellent insurance agent and financial planner.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street) Merrillville, IN. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the chapel.