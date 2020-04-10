× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeffrey Thomas Lahners

HIGHLAND, IN/FORMERLY OF BRADLEY, IL - Jeffrey Lahners, age 64, of Highland, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Anita Lahners (nee Standridge); two sons: Thomas and Zachary Lahners; two sisters: Donna (Richard) Barzantny and Charlene (Kenneth) Klipp; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Bernice Lahners.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Jeff's life will be announced at a later date.

Jeff was born and raised in Kankakee, IL, he graduated from Bishop McNamara High School. He went on to earn a bachelors degree from Eastern Illinois University. Jeff has worked as an insurance adjuster for 35 years. His hobbies included weightlifting, grilling and reciting sports and music trivia and facts.

Many described Jeff as loving, genuine, honest, and loyal. Family was his world and he will be missed dearly by all that knew him. Jeff also held a special place in his heart for his four-legged family members; Shelby and Jenna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's name to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary at ofsdg.org.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.