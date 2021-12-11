April 10, 1957 – Dec. 7, 2021
KENOSHA WI - Jeffry Allan Harris, finished his journey December 7, 2021. He was 64. Born in Milwaukee, WI and grew up in Kenosha, WI. He attended Tremper High School and earned a degree in music education from Vandercook School of Music and his Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law.
Jeff worked in museums for over 40 years as a volunteer and employee. He was the volunteer director of the Cedar lake IN, when they won the prestigious Corey Award from the Association of State and Local History. He served at several museums in Indiana including the local history director for the Indiana Historical Society. He was the site manager for the Magoffin Home Site in El Paso, Texas at the time of his death. He was awarded the site manager of the year in 2020; served on the Board Of American association of state and local history, member of several history organizations. His life touched many people across the country as a teacher, mentor, colleague and friend.
Jeff was an accomplished musician; playing piano, singing, and teaching. He loved gardening, bridge, traveling, and genealogy. He loved animals, especially cats.
He is survived by his wife; Nadine Harris of El Paso, Texas. Also, his parents: Allan and Jackie Harris of Cedar Lake, IN, his brothers: Jay Harris (wife Mary Harris) and Stuart Harris (wife Amy), a stepson, Sean Klagstad, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at the Magoffin Home on January 16, 2022. Time to be announced. Another celebration will be held in Indianapolis, date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite non-profit will be appreciated.