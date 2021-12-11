Jeffry Allan Harris

Jeff worked in museums for over 40 years as a volunteer and employee. He was the volunteer director of the Cedar lake IN, when they won the prestigious Corey Award from the Association of State and Local History. He served at several museums in Indiana including the local history director for the Indiana Historical Society. He was the site manager for the Magoffin Home Site in El Paso, Texas at the time of his death. He was awarded the site manager of the year in 2020; served on the Board Of American association of state and local history, member of several history organizations. His life touched many people across the country as a teacher, mentor, colleague and friend.