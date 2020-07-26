ST. JOHN, IN - Jen Mei Dorris, age 78, of St. John passed away July 22, 2020.
Survived by her loving husband Thomas "Ben", son David (Laura) Allen, daughter Marcia (David) Rigg; grandchildren, Taylor Allen, Lauren Wise, and Carley Allen.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest St. Michael's Cemetery.
Friends are invited to visit with Jen's family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 protocol, masks required.
Jen was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Michael Catholic Church.
