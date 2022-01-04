Jenise Angelique Flores

March 12, 1988 - Dec. 31, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - On the morning of December 31, 2021, Jenise passed away peacfully at her home in Highland, IN, after a five month battle with cancer. Jenise was 33 years old.

Jenise was born in Munster, in at Community Hospital on March 12 1988. She is survived by her daughter, Tessa Mazurek; her parents: Richard and Denise (Spain) Flores; siblings include one brother, Taylor Flores and one sister, Julie Flores.

She loved spending time with her daughter and taking her to the park, beaches and fairs. They loved taking mini trips to spend the night at hotels with pools. Jenise graduated with a Associate Degree in Applied Science from Ivy Tech. She worked at Munster Community Hospital as a phlebotomist. Special thanks to her friends who were also her wonderfull caregivers also to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Jenise generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift Jenise gives is a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living.

Jenise was loved by many and will be truly missed.