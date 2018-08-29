ST. JOHN, IN - Jenita Pauline Punchard (nee Tabor), age 91, late of St. John, formerly of Dolton, passed away August 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mother of Gregory Punchard, Pamela (Ed) Ramsey, Scott Punchard and the late Judith Punchard. Cherished grandmother of Melanie (Michael) Cummings. Dear sister of Everett (Betty) Tabor. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her devoted and loving parents, Harry and Blanche Tabor, sisters Marcella, Joyce and Gladys, and brothers Charles and Harry Joe. Jenita was a retired employee of the Thomsen Clinic in Dolton after 40 years of service, where she made many lifelong and beloved friends, including the Bettys, Dolores, and Jackie among others. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan who celebrated the 2016 World Series win as a personal triumph. You could always find Jenita with a smile on her face, enjoying a good breakfast, some Fannie Mae candy and a shopping trip.
Visitation Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 5:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John. A sunset burial will take place at 7:15pm DIRECTLY AT St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Special Olympics would be appreciated.
