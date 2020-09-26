WESTVILLE, IN - Jennie Lou Wollam, 76 of Westville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born February 7, 1944 in North Judson to Lee and Belva (Myers) Comer. Jennie began her career at Bethlehem Steel and then worked as the deputy register of deeds for Porter County. She was a member of Heartland Christian Center, Valparaiso. Jennie was a very devoted Christian; she took joy in spending time reading scriptures and devotions. She loved God's creation; the outdoors, animals, and caring for her award winning flower gardens.